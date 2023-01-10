Armenia called holding CSTO exercises in the country inappropriate

YEREVAN, Jan 10 – RIA Novosti. The Armenian Defense Ministry informed the CSTO about the inexpediency of holding the Organization’s exercises in the country, Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said during a press conference.

Earlier, the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation reported that within the framework of international military cooperation in 2023 it was planned to conduct joint exercises with units of the Ground Forces of the RF Armed Forces and units of the national armies of foreign states. Outside the Russian Federation, it was planned to hold a joint exercise of the CSTO peacekeeping contingents “Indestructible Brotherhood-2023” in Armenia.

“I think that there is a misunderstanding here, since the Armenian Ministry of Defense has already informed the CSTO Joint Headquarters in writing that we consider it inappropriate to conduct exercises in Armenia in the current situation. These exercises will not take place in Armenia, at least this year,” he said. Pashinyan.