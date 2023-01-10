World
China will regulate the entry of foreigners according to the epidemiological situation
“At the moment, the COVID-19 pandemic is still not over, China will continue to scientifically and dynamically adjust its visa policy for foreigners coming to China, in accordance with the development of the epidemiological situation, and provide the necessary facilities for people from different countries who come to China with different goals,” the diplomat said.
Passenger buses crossed the border between Russia and China for the first time since 2020
In December last year, the Chinese authorities began to actively weaken the anti-COVID policy, which for almost three years remained the toughest in the world, negatively affecting the economy, global production and supply chains, tourism and interstate exchanges. A significant adjustment in measures came after a wave of protests in the largest metropolitan areas of the country demanding to lift lockdowns, stop regular large-scale PCR testing, and begin a policy of easing anti-epidemiological measures. The authorities quickly began to lift restrictions, which in turn led to a sharp surge in the disease throughout the country.
From January 8, China, as part of easing anti-epidemiological measures and moving away from the “zero tolerance” policy for coronavirus, completely canceled quarantine and PCR testing for people arriving from abroad.
Earlier, the country’s authorities also announced that they intend to resume the provision of services for the issuance of ordinary visas, temporary residence permits and residence permits for foreign citizens, including the resumption of the implementation of visa-free transit measures within 24, 72 and 144 hours and the issuance of temporary entry permits. , but the exact dates were not called.
