Patrushev spoke about the influence of Western corporations on the world

MOSCOW, January 10 – RIA Novosti. Transnational corporations are trying to maintain their influence in the world in the most cynical ways, including with the help of biological and cognitive weapons, said Nikolai Patrushev, Secretary of the Security Council of the Russian Federation.
“These methods are the most cynical. Some of them are experiments with dangerous pathogens and viruses in military biological laboratories supervised by the Pentagon. They are unceremoniously engaged in the moral and moral decay of society,” Patrushev said in an interview with Argumenty i Fakty.
Power in the West belongs to transnational capital, Patrushev said

According to Patrushev, the West has mastered the “zombification” of people with the help of mass propaganda and today seeks to use “cognitive weapons”, influencing each person pointwise with the help of information technology and “methods of neuropsychology”, and also “implants neoliberal and other values, some of which fundamentally opposed to human nature.”
“They act consciously and do not hide in their circle that the LGBT agenda is a tool for gradually reducing the number of “extra people” who do not fit into the framework of the notorious “golden billion,” explained the Secretary of the Security Council of the Russian Federation.
Countries that do not agree with the position of the West are declared by them to be “rogue countries”, “terrorist countries” or states that pose a threat to national security, he argues.
“At the same time, Western countries do not notice that they themselves are gradually remaining in the minority, since the world is already tired of the strategy they use of force and threats,” Patrushev concluded.
Patrushev called US presidents extras for transnational capital

Disclaimer: Via RIA Novosti – Checked

