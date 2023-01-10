Brazilian senator demands Bolsonaro’s extradition from US

Earlier, US Democratic congressmen Joaquin Castro and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez called on the US authorities to “stop providing asylum” to former Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro and extradite him to his homeland.

Supporters of the former conservative president Jair Bolsonaro, who have been protesting since the end of last year against the results of the presidential election, seized the congress building in the Brazilian capital on Sunday, broke into the territory of the Planalto Palace, the presidential residence, and also into the building of the Supreme Court, local media reported. Only in the evening, the police managed to clear government buildings of protesters, and more than 400 people were detained.