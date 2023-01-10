South Korean opposition leader says they want to get rid of him

SEOUL, January 10 – RIA Novosti. The leader of South Korea’s main opposition United Democratic Party, Lee Jae-myung, arrived for interrogation at the prosecutor’s office, said that the charges were fabricated, and the current conservative administration wants to get rid of him in this way, Yonhap news agency reports.

Lee Jae Myung is under investigation on suspicion of accepting a bribe. Prosecutors believe that while the opposition leader was mayor of Seongnam City (2010-2018, two terms), the city government raised 17 billion won ($13.7 million) in corporate donations to its municipal football club in Seongnam between 2016 and 2018. exchange for administrative services. Naver Corporation and Doosan Engineering & Construction are named among the companies alleged to have made donations.

November 25, 2022, 09:01 South Korean opposition calls for resignation of interior minister

Lee Jae Myung denies all allegations and maintains that the amounts were not donations, but payment for advertising services, noting that Seongnam Municipal Football Club’s attraction of advertising helped reduce taxes for the city’s residents.

On Tuesday, the opposition leader appeared at the prosecutor’s office for questioning and called the investigation biased, a trap conceived for him by the current conservative administration and prosecutors.

“There is no point in explaining the truth to the prosecutor’s office. It is impossible to explain the strange logic of the prosecutor’s office except that the investigation is fabricated and aimed at removing a political enemy,” said Lee Jae Myung.

He added that the truth would have to be revealed in court and that he “had done nothing wrong” so would not avoid investigation.

This is the fourth time that Lee Jae Myung has come to the prosecutor’s office to investigate various charges.

The police have also reopened an investigation into his son Lee Dong Ho for buying sex, although they had previously dropped similar charges.

In parallel, a multi-year investigation into corruption in the development of the Daejangdong area and the sale of apartments in Seongnam City, involving former assistants of Lee Jae-myung, is underway, with a number of key suspects in the case committing suicide.

Also referred to prosecutors is the case of a Gyeonggi provincial government employee who used corporate cards to buy things and food for Lee Jae-myung’s wife from 2018 to 2021, when Lee was provincial governor. In addition, the opposition leader’s wife was also suspected of using a corporate car for personal purposes in the past, forcing employees to carry out her personal assignments.