Seoul asks South Korean activists not to send leaflets to North Korea

SEOUL, January 10 – RIA Novosti. The South Korean Unification Ministry has asked activists to refrain from sending anti-Pyongyang leaflets with drones to the DPRK, the Fighters for a Free North Korea (FFNK) organization had previously expressed such an intention, Yonhap news agency reported, citing a source in the department.

The head of the Fighters for a Free North Korea, Pak Sang-hak, previously told the agency that his group would use drones to send out anti-Pyongyang leaflets “as soon as possible.” It is noted that usually the materials were sent in large balloons, but this method is not suitable for winter time. In April 2020, the organization already launched a drone with leaflets to North Korea. The activists also sent balloons of anti-Pyongyang materials, medicines and anti-coronavirus items to the DPRK several times in 2021.

May 6, 2021, 09:25 North Korea says South Korean leaflets can carry coronavirus

“In order to comply with relevant laws, take into account the situation in inter-Korean relations, and protect people’s lives and safety, it is necessary that activists refrain from conducting leaflet campaigns that may cause unnecessary risks,” a unification ministry official said.

An agreement to restore peace and stop all hostile actions, including the sending of campaign materials, was reached at the summit of the DPRK and South Korea on April 27, 2018 at the Phanmunjom border crossing. The sending of leaflets to the DPRK by South Korean activists has repeatedly caused tension in inter-Korean relations, and in the summer of 2020 led to the cessation of almost all contacts between the two countries after Pyongyang said that it had “run out of patience.”

South Korea’s parliament then passed amendments to the law on the development of inter-Korean relations, which introduce a ban on sending propaganda leaflets and other objects to North Korea. Now, such distributors of anti-North Korean materials could face up to three years in prison or a fine of up to 30 million won (approximately $23,700). A case was filed against the head of the Fighters for a Free North Korea, Pak Sang-hak. According to opponents of the ban, the amendment infringes on freedom of speech and is contrary to the constitution.

The Unification Ministry had previously said it had launched a legal review of the resumption of loudspeaker broadcasts and the distribution of anti-Pyongyang leaflets across the border. On January 4, President Yun Sok Yeol ordered that in the event of a new provocation by the DPRK that violates the South Korean border, the possibility of suspending the 2018 inter-Korean military agreement should be considered.

Five North Korean drones invaded South Korea on December 26. The South Korean military failed to shoot them down, the drones returned to North Korea or disappeared from radar. According to the military, these were small-scale drones. Later it became known that one of the drones even briefly entered the P-73 no-fly zone with a radius of 3.7 kilometers around the office of the President of South Korea in central Seoul and could, theoretically, shoot there.