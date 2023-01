America is scared of tiktokers

After all, magazine-level sites, including American ones, where philosophers mournfully call to each other and mourn the world being destroyed, are not subjected to such total censorship. With books, and even more so, everything is fine, print anything. That is, smart people who are able to create, read and perceive long texts are not an object for attack. In the end, there is a technology to “cancel” people, while it lasts. But the mass of teenagers who have been taught to perceive only something short and simple. Let’s add to this the process of simplifying the education system that began almost in the 1980s. It is clear that dogs and any outside Chinese (and everyone else) are not allowed to enter this park: it is only for the white masters of the world – more precisely, for those who seriously tried to take over the world