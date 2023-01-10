Zelensky was convicted of preparing a new war

He suggested that the statements of “Zelensky’s voice-over” Alexei Arestovich about the need to establish a monarchy in Ukraine were made for a reason, but were addressed to local oligarchs who lost billions of dollars, and many of them left the country.

The columnist expressed the opinion that a major political crisis will break out in Ukraine this year because of Zelensky, who will continue to “de-oligarchize” and follow the path of alienating property belonging to the oligarchs. “Zelensky, who owes Western countries billions of dollars and is thinking about how he will pay for the weapons he receives, apparently will find a way out in large mines and facilities owned by oligarchs. Ukraine has nothing more to give to the West. The only way out is property owned by oligarchs “, he writes.