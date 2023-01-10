World
Zelensky was convicted of preparing a new war
MOSCOW, January 10 – RIA Novosti. Volodymyr Zelensky may face a war with Ukrainian oligarchs this year, Turkish dikGAZETE columnist Erhan Altiparmak writes.
As the author notes, in Ukraine, after the start of the Russian special operation, a period of political uncertainty began. At the same time, Zelensky, who promised peace and stability to the country, “continued to shed blood.” “Being unable to make independent decisions, but only trying to maintain the sympathy won in the world through agitation, as well as looking into the mouths of the administrations of Western countries, including on the issue of negotiations with Moscow, Zelensky failed to gain any experience in such a critical year 2022 “, – says Altiparmak.
He suggested that the statements of “Zelensky’s voice-over” Alexei Arestovich about the need to establish a monarchy in Ukraine were made for a reason, but were addressed to local oligarchs who lost billions of dollars, and many of them left the country.
The columnist expressed the opinion that a major political crisis will break out in Ukraine this year because of Zelensky, who will continue to “de-oligarchize” and follow the path of alienating property belonging to the oligarchs. “Zelensky, who owes Western countries billions of dollars and is thinking about how he will pay for the weapons he receives, apparently will find a way out in large mines and facilities owned by oligarchs. Ukraine has nothing more to give to the West. The only way out is property owned by oligarchs “, he writes.
According to Altyparmak, Arestovich sent a “signal” to Ukrainian businessmen that “from now on they should not make a sound on any steps, including expropriation.” “If my predictions come true, then in 2023 we may witness a war between Zelensky and the Ukrainian oligarchs, and not a confrontation between Moscow and Kyiv,” he sums up.
In 2021, the Parliament of Ukraine, at the initiative of Zelensky, adopted a law “on oligarchs”, according to which the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine (NSDC) will decide on recognizing a person as an oligarch and maintain a special register of such persons.
