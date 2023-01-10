A resident of Poland kicked out a refugee who tortured her with dumplings from Ukraine

MOSCOW, January 10 – RIA Novosti. A resident of Poland expelled a Ukrainian refugee and her daughter from her home, whom she accepted “at the call of her heart,” writes Noizz.pl. A resident of Poland expelled a Ukrainian refugee and her daughter from her home, whom she accepted “at the call of her heart,” writes Noizz.pl.

“The main problem turned out to be these unfortunate dumplings,” she complained.

Teresa, a chef by profession, said she offered Ukrainian refugee Natalya, whom she sheltered with her daughter, to cook food for sale – dumplings and Ukrainian borscht.

They took pictures and advertised on social media. The orders were huge. The Ukrainian sculpted dumplings, and the mistress of the house packed them in bags and delivered them. Things were going well at first, but later, according to Teresa, the guests began to try to establish their own rules, and the kitchen turned into a production site – the kitchen was busy for several hours a day.

As a result, Teresa could not stand it and found Natalya a job with accommodation. “I made a mistake, I imagined this help differently. When I returned, I told my husband: if I ever want to invite someone to live with me, give me a forehead to bring me to my senses,” the woman said.

Since the beginning of the Russian special operation in Ukraine, more than seven million Ukrainians have arrived in Poland. Refugee status gives them the right to receive a variety of material assistance. At the same time, over five million people have already left.