7.6 magnitude earthquake registered near Tanimbar Islands, Indonesia | News

7.6 magnitude earthquake registered near Tanimbar Islands, Indonesia

The United States Geological Survey (USGS) reported on Monday the occurrence of a magnitude 7.6 earthquake registered in the Banda Sea, near the Tanimbar Islands, belonging to the provinces of the Moluccas, in Indonesia.

According to the entity, the earthquake occurred at 02:47 (local time) with a depth of 105.1 kilometers. Its epicenter was located about 341.1 kilometers northeast of the Indonesian city of Tual, in the Moluccas and 427 kilometers south of the island of Ambon.

Preliminary information released by Indonesia’s Agency for Meteorology, Climatology and Geophysics (BMKG) put a magnitude of the quake at 7.9, after which it issued a tsunami early warning for the entire country, which was later cancelled.

So far, the Indonesian authorities have not reported material or human damage, although there are reports of perceptibility in East Timor, which shares the waters of the Banda Sea with Indonesia, and in Australia.

Indonesia is located in the Pacific Ring of Fire, an area known to have great seismic and volcanic activity, and where 90 percent of the planet’s seismic activity occurs.

Last November, an earthquake in the province of West Java, the most populous of that island country, caused more than 300 deaths and injured some 8,000 people.

Until now, this century has seen one of the biggest catastrophes produced by an earthquake, when in 2004 an earthquake shook the Indonesian island of Sumatra, and a tsunami occurred where more than 200,000 people died.

Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983

