Media: in the United States found secret documents from the time of Biden’s vice presidency

WASHINGTON, January 10 – RIA Novosti. Secret documents from Joe Biden’s tenure as vice president of the Secret documents from Joe Biden’s tenure as vice president of the United States have been found on the premises of a think tank named after him in Washington, CBS News reports.

“According to sources, about 10 documents came from Vice President Biden’s office in the center,” the channel said.

The materials were discovered by Biden’s confidants on the eve of the midterm elections in early November, the report said. Presidential attorneys were sorting things out to vacate an office at the Biden Penn Center, a think tank in Washington. Reportedly, the documents were stored in a folder with other papers that did not contain classified data.

As they say in the message, then the national archive was notified, to which the materials were transferred. The channel emphasizes that, according to sources, Biden’s lawyers initiated the transfer of materials themselves, the documents were not the subject of requests or investigations.

Now Attorney General Merrick Garland has directed the U.S. Attorney for the Northern District to investigate how the classified papers ended up on the premises of the expert center, the report said. Biden himself learned about the documents when his lawyer reported them to the White House, while the president does not know about the contents of the papers, the channel’s sources indicate.

Biden served as vice president in the Obama administration from 2009 to 2017.

The possession of classified documents was the reason for the search of the estate of former US President Donald Trump. Law enforcement officers came to his Mar-a-Largo estate in Florida in early August last year as part of a case of illegal use, theft and destruction of office materials. Law enforcement officials seized thousands of documents, including various levels of secrecy, up to the highest. Trump disagreed with the investigative procedures and criticized the Justice Department’s actions, saying they were politically motivated.