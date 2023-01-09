Biden confused himself with an American intelligence agent in Ukraine

US President Joe Biden said he “spent some time” with the US Secret Service in Poland and Ukraine, Fox News reported.

The American leader made the relevant statement during a meeting with representatives of the Salvation Army charity organization in the border city of El Paso, Texas. “I spent some time in the Secret Service in Poland and Ukraine,” he said.

The Secret Service is a US federal agency subordinate to the US Department of Homeland Security. The main tasks of the agency are to prevent counterfeiting of American money and other valuable documents, as well as to protect the President, Vice President and other high-ranking officials. The Salvation Army is an international Christian and charitable organization.