Biden confused himself with an American intelligence agent in Ukraine
MOSCOW, January 10 – RIA Novosti. US President Joe Biden said he “spent some time” with the US Secret Service in Poland and Ukraine, Fox News reported.
The American leader made the relevant statement during a meeting with representatives of the Salvation Army charity organization in the border city of El Paso, Texas. “I spent some time in the Secret Service in Poland and Ukraine,” he said.
According to Fox News, Biden “apparently” confused the Salvation Army with the Secret Service.
The Secret Service is a US federal agency subordinate to the US Department of Homeland Security. The main tasks of the agency are to prevent counterfeiting of American money and other valuable documents, as well as to protect the President, Vice President and other high-ranking officials. The Salvation Army is an international Christian and charitable organization.
Earlier, for the first time since the beginning of his presidency, Biden came to the southern border of the country to assess the scale of the migration crisis on the spot. It is through El Paso that a significant part of illegal migrants is trying to enter the United States, many of whom settle in tent camps in the city center.
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott, Republican, before Biden’s arrival, criticized the federal government and the city’s mayor’s office, which is also headed by a Democrat, for hastily removing illegal immigrants from the streets. In 2022, the number of illegal immigrants trying to enter the United States reached almost 2.4 million people, up from 450,000 two years earlier.
Biden, who turned 80 last year, became the oldest president of the United States in history. He regularly gets into funny situations, the opponents of the American leader consider age and possible health problems to be the reason for this.
