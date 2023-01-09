Pushkov commented on the inscription on the shell of the Armed Forces of Ukraine from the Finnish MP

MOSCOW, January 10 – RIA Novosti. Russian senator Alexei Pushkov commented on the media reports about a Ukrainian projectile with the inscription “For the freedom of Finland.” Russian senator Alexei Pushkov commented on the media reports about a Ukrainian projectile with the inscription “For the freedom of Finland.”

Earlier, the Yle TV channel reported that Finnish MP Jussi Halla-aho called for the murder of Russian soldiers and ordered an inscription on a Ukrainian projectile through a special service.

“Who threatens the freedom of Finland? Russia? Even the President of Finland said that he does not see such a threat,” the parliamentarian wrote on his Telegram channel.

However, Pushkov is sure, Finland “is definitely threatened by the paranoid syndrome of its Russophobic deputies, who really want to make war with Russia with someone else’s hands.”

