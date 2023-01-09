World
Pushkov commented on the inscription on the shell of the Armed Forces of Ukraine from the Finnish MP
MOSCOW, January 10 – RIA Novosti. Russian senator Alexei Pushkov commented on the media reports about a Ukrainian projectile with the inscription “For the freedom of Finland.”
Earlier, the Yle TV channel reported that Finnish MP Jussi Halla-aho called for the murder of Russian soldiers and ordered an inscription on a Ukrainian projectile through a special service.
“Who threatens the freedom of Finland? Russia? Even the President of Finland said that he does not see such a threat,” the parliamentarian wrote on his Telegram channel.
However, Pushkov is sure, Finland “is definitely threatened by the paranoid syndrome of its Russophobic deputies, who really want to make war with Russia with someone else’s hands.”
Since February 24, a military special operation has been taking place in Ukraine. Vladimir Putin called its task “the protection of people who have been subjected to bullying and genocide by the Kyiv regime for eight years.” According to the president, the ultimate goal is the liberation of Donbass and the creation of conditions that guarantee the security of Russia.
