The US is concerned about the expansion of the Wagner Group’s operations in Europe and Africa

WASHINGTON, January 9 – RIA Novosti. The American authorities are concerned about the expansion of the Wagner group’s operations in Europe and Africa and are planning new actions against it, Politico writes, citing sources in the administration.

“The US government is concerned about the extent to which Wagner interferes in the domestic politics of sovereign countries,” a senior administration source told the publication.

US officials are gathering intelligence related to the group’s activities in countries such as the Central African Republic, Mali and Serbia. It is emphasized that the actions of the group in Serbia are taking place against the backdrop of continued growth of tension on the border with Kosovo.

According to the source of the publication, Washington considers the actions of PMCs as a risk factor for the growth of extremism in countries such as Mali. In total, the US estimates that Wagner operates in “dozens” of countries and works with local governments on “military and political projects.”

According to the magazine’s interlocutors, the use of private military companies, especially in countries with weak government, ongoing security challenges and rich natural resources, leads to the fact that PMCs are responsible for security issues or for the development of diplomatic relations.

“The American authorities are planning additional actions against Wagner to limit its role in Ukraine,” the publication sums up.

The Wagner Group was added to the black list of the US Department of Commerce in 2017. In December, the US administration tightened export controls on it, designating the Wagner Group as a “military end user”, making it impossible to ship a number of goods.