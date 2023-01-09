World
Slutsky called the West’s attempts to open a “second front” in Georgia illusory
|Fact-checking
|Autentic
|DMCA
|Report
MOSCOW, January 9 – RIA Novosti. Western attempts to open a “second front” against Russia in the Caucasus, in particular in Georgia, are becoming illusory, Leonid Slutsky, head of the State Duma Committee on International Affairs, said in his Telegram channel.
Earlier, Chargé d’Affaires of Ukraine in Georgia, Andrei Kasyanov, said that Kyiv asked Tbilisi to return the Buk complexes transferred to it in 2008, but the Georgian authorities refused.
“The attempts of the West, which were written about in the Western media, to open a “second front” in the Caucasus against Russia, seem to be becoming more illusory. Although the so-called “allies” continue to put pressure on Tbilisi, making a lot of efforts to draw it into the failure of the military adventure,” he wrote.
According to the parliamentarian, the Georgian authorities “learned lessons from the events around Abkhazia and South Ossetia and are not going to get involved in the war” to the last Georgian.
Earlier, Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Garibashvili said that Georgia would not join the multiple sanctions imposed by the West in response to the Russian special operation in Ukraine. Soon Volodymyr Zelensky decided to recall the Ukrainian ambassador from Tbilisi. Chargé d’Affaires of Ukraine in Georgia Kasyanov also stated that Tbilisi is ignoring Kyiv’s requests for assistance in the transfer of military or dual-use equipment.
December 20, 2022, 13:23
Georgia called Zelensky’s calls to release Saakashvili inadequate
Translation by RJ983
Disclaimer: Via RIA Novosti – Checked
|Fact-checking
|Autentic
|DMCA
|Report