Bolsonaro hospitalized in the US, media write

BUENOS AIRES, January 9 – RIA Novosti. Former Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro has been hospitalized in the United States with abdominal pain, O Globo reported.
It is specified that he was hospitalized in Orlando, Florida.
Bolsonaro flew to the US at the end of last year, not wanting to take part in the transfer of power to Brazil‘s new president, Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva.
The ex-head of state experiences health problems after the assassination attempt in 2018. Then he was stabbed during an election rally in the city of Juiz de Foro, Minas Gerais state, almost a month before the vote. The weapon damaged the mesenteric artery, which provides blood supply to the intestines. After that, Bolsonaro underwent several operations.
At the same time, riots continue in Brazil against the backdrop of the results of the presidential election. Supporters of former President Jair Bolsonaro, who have been protesting since the end of last year, occupied and ransacked the Supreme Court, Congress and President’s residences yesterday. The police managed to push back the rioters only in the evening, more than 400 people were detained.
The protesters are demanding the resignation of incumbent President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, who took office in early January. He won in the second round, overtaking Bolsonaro by a small margin. In November, Brazil‘s Supreme Electoral Court rejected the ex-president’s party’s claim to annul some of the votes in the presidential election.
Lula da Silva ordered the deployment of federal military and law enforcement forces to deal with the unrest. He called them barbaric and promised that the participants would be punished to the fullest extent of the law. Bolsonaro also criticized the actions of the vandals. According to the former president, the methods of his supporters went beyond democracy.
Countries and international organizations of the American region expressed support for Lula da Silva, calling the actions of the protesters an anti-democratic attempt at a coup d’état.
