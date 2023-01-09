Suez Canal Authority refloats stranded ship | News

Report This Content

A cargo ship with the flag of the Marshall Islands stranded in the Suez Canal, Egypt, due to bad weather, was refloated this Monday without having caused any damage to maritime traffic.

The Suez Canal Authority raised the ship MV Glorym after it ran aground near Al-Qantara, Ismailia state, as it headed south to join a convoy.

The president of the Canal Authority, Oussama al Rabie, pointed out that traffic continues “as normal” while he specified that “only minor delays are expected.”

Similarly, the owner specified that the MV Glorym, which has China as its destination, was refloated by four tugboats around 10:00 (local time).

The ship, carrying a cargo of 41,000 tons of Ukrainian maize, left a port city of Odessa late last year as part of the grain export deal between the UN, Ukraine and Russia.

The damages caused by the blockades in the Suez Canal can report large losses for Egypt. For example, in 2021 the African nation lost between 12 and 15 million dollars a day during the grounding of the container ship “Ever Given”.

The freighter remained stranded for about a week before the ravages of a storm, which prevented the flow through which ten percent of international trade transits.

Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



