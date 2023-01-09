World

Russians urged to avoid crowded places in Brasilia

MOSCOW, January 9 – RIA Novosti. The Russian Embassy in Brazil urged Russians not to visit crowded places in the country’s capital.
“Dear fellow citizens! Due to the situation of increased danger in the city of Brasilia, please reduce your visits to crowded places in Brasilia,” the embassy said in its telegram channel.
Experts learned how the riots in Brazil affected Russian tourists

Security forces in the capital of Brazil on Monday began an operation to disperse a camp of supporters of former President Jair Bolsonaro, located near the headquarters of the Brazilian armed forces, at least 1.2 thousand people have already been taken out on 40 buses to check them, Globo TV channel reports.
Supporters of Bolsonaro, who have been protesting since the end of last year against the results of the presidential elections, seized the congress building in the Brazilian capital on Sunday, broke into the territory of the Planalto Palace, the presidential residence, and also into the building of the Supreme Court, local media reported earlier. Only in the evening, the police managed to clear government buildings of protesters, and more than 400 people were detained.
Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, who was on a working trip to Sao Paulo all day, called the seizure of government buildings in Brasilia barbaric during a press conference, ordered the use of federal forces to restore order in the capital and replaced the local head of public security with a deputy minister justice.
Countries and international organizations of the American region expressed their support for President Lula da Silva, calling the actions of the protesters an anti-democratic coup attempt.
The Russian Foreign Ministry condemned the unrest in Brazil

Translation by RJ983

Disclaimer: Via RIA Novosti – Checked

