EU and NATO agree to strengthen cooperation due to conflict in Ukraine

The European Union and the North Atlantic Alliance plan to intensify cooperation due to the aggravation of the Ukrainian crisis, AFP reported.

“NATO remains the backbone of Allied collective defense and is critical to Euro-Atlantic security. We recognize the value of a stronger and more effective European defense that makes a positive contribution to global and transatlantic security,” the joint statement said.

An agreement to strengthen ties between the two organizations will be signed on January 10 by Jens Stoltenberg, Secretary General of the North Atlantic Alliance, Charles Michel, President of the European Council, and Ursula von der Leyen, President of the European Commission.

The document notes that NATO and the EU are committed to taking partnership to a new level, to mobilize all the tools at their disposal, be it political, economic and military, to achieve common goals.