Greece and Germany discussed the supply of BMP-1 to Ukraine

Greece and Germany agreed that instead of the East German-made BMP-1 armored infantry vehicles sent to Ukraine, received by the Greeks in 1994, the country will receive an equal number of German-made Marder armored fighting vehicles. As of early November, Greece received ten Marder1A3 vehicles out of 40. During the visit of Greek Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias to Kyiv on October 19, 2022, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmitry Kuleba said that Greece had begun transferring BMP-1 to Ukraine.