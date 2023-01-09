World

Greece and Germany discussed the supply of BMP-1 to Ukraine

ATHENS, January 9 – RIA Novosti. Greek National Defense Minister Nikolaos Panagiotopoulos and German Defense Minister Christine Lambrecht discussed the supply of BMP-1 armored infantry vehicles by Greece to Ukraine with their replacement with German Marder armored vehicles, the press service of the Greek military department reported.
The telephone conversation took place on Monday, discussing “further strengthening of bilateral defense cooperation and developments in Ukraine.”
January 7, 03:50Special military operation in Ukraine

Analysts explained what the new military assistance of the West to Ukraine means

“They also discussed issues related to the implementation of an agreement on the supply by our country of BMP-1 armored combat vehicles to Ukraine with their replacement with German-made Marder armored combat vehicles,” the message says.
Greece and Germany agreed that instead of the East German-made BMP-1 armored infantry vehicles sent to Ukraine, received by the Greeks in 1994, the country will receive an equal number of German-made Marder armored fighting vehicles. As of early November, Greece received ten Marder1A3 vehicles out of 40. During the visit of Greek Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias to Kyiv on October 19, 2022, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmitry Kuleba said that Greece had begun transferring BMP-1 to Ukraine.
Greece was one of the first to send weapons to Ukraine. The media wrote that the Greek government has transferred or is going to transfer to Kyiv “an incredible amount” of weapons and ammunition.
The United States announced the impossibility of reducing the volume of military assistance to Ukraine

