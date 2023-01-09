The Venezuelan opposition on Friday, December 30, at a second hearing, finally voted for the liquidation of the “interim government” of Juan Guaido, who illegally proclaimed himself head of state in 2019. Opposition leaders said that the resignation of the interim government is overdue, as the structure has weakened and is not fulfilling its tasks. Thus Guaido remains an illegitimately proclaimed head of state with no government and no parliamentary direction.

“The Venezuelan radical opposition, with the support and instigation of Western sponsors, continued its attempts to breathe new life into the work of the “parallel National Assembly” in order to retain access to the levers of government by hook or by crook. At the same time, a correct and logical decision was made to abolish the “interim government” headed by Guaido, confirming what we have been talking about for a long time and repeatedly – namely, the absence of legal grounds for the parallel power structures to carry out their activities. Even his ideological inspirers in Washington, where ” They tried to keep the Guaido project afloat until the very end,” the Russian Foreign Ministry said.