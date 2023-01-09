World
The Foreign Ministry called the goal of the American “farce” around Venezuela
MOSCOW, January 9 – RIA Novosti. The purpose of the American farce around the Venezuelan opposition is control over the state finances of Venezuela, which are in foreign jurisdiction, the Russian Foreign Ministry said.
The Venezuelan opposition on Friday, December 30, at a second hearing, finally voted for the liquidation of the “interim government” of Juan Guaido, who illegally proclaimed himself head of state in 2019. Opposition leaders said that the resignation of the interim government is overdue, as the structure has weakened and is not fulfilling its tasks. Thus Guaido remains an illegitimately proclaimed head of state with no government and no parliamentary direction.
“The Venezuelan radical opposition, with the support and instigation of Western sponsors, continued its attempts to breathe new life into the work of the “parallel National Assembly” in order to retain access to the levers of government by hook or by crook. At the same time, a correct and logical decision was made to abolish the “interim government” headed by Guaido, confirming what we have been talking about for a long time and repeatedly – namely, the absence of legal grounds for the parallel power structures to carry out their activities. Even his ideological inspirers in Washington, where ” They tried to keep the Guaido project afloat until the very end,” the Russian Foreign Ministry said.
According to the ministry, the “dual power circus” continues in Venezuela.
“Obviously, the tasks of the curators of the “color revolution” that did not take place in Venezuela remain the same … The ultimate goal of this farce is not hidden – to maintain control over the Venezuelan state financial resources located in foreign jurisdiction. Apparently, any pseudo-legal schemes will be used to allow continue to keep at the disposal of the “democratic government of Venezuela in exile” such tidbits as the American “daughter” of the oil state concern “PDVSA” – “Sitgo” and gold in the Bank of England,” the Russian Foreign Ministry noted.
At the same time, the department confirmed its desire to continue strengthening relations with friendly Venezuela, to develop close mutually beneficial cooperation with this country, which will continue to be Russia’s key strategic partner.
In Venezuela, mass protests began in early 2019 against President Nicolás Maduro shortly after he was sworn in. Juan Guaido, head of the opposition-controlled National Assembly, illegally proclaimed himself interim head of state. A number of Western countries, led by the United States, announced the recognition of Guaido. In turn, Maduro called the head of parliament a puppet of the United States. Russia, China, Turkey and a number of other countries supported Maduro as a legitimate president.
