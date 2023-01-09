UK government tries to end strike wave | News

Report This Content

The cabinet ministers of the Government of the United Kingdom meet this Monday with union leaders in an attempt to put an end to a wave of strikes in different labor sectors that demand wage increases, after the effects of the global economic crisis.

Health Secretary Steve Barclay is in talks with health care unions, while other ministers are meeting with rail unions that have been on strike for months and teachers’ unions that are considering strikes in the classroom.

Britain is undergoing its biggest strike wave in decades, with airport baggage handlers, border staff, driving instructors, bus drivers and postal workers among those walking off the job to demand higher wages.

Nurses and ambulance workers are locked in a dispute with the state-funded National Health Service as they seek raises to keep up with the rising cost of living. Inflation in the UK hit a 41-year high of 11.1 per cent at the end of 2022, driven by sharply rising energy and food costs.

According to the head of the Royal College of Nursing union, Pat Cullen, there is a “point of optimism” in Prime Minister Rishi Sunak’s statement on Sunday that he was willing to discuss “affordable and responsible” wage demands.

However, Unite, one of the unions involved in talks with the health secretary, described what was put on the table as an “insult” to members.

Unite’s Sharon Graham said @RishiSunak was “misleading” the British public. @UniteSharon insisted that until the PM accepted “the need to make real progress on the current pay claim, there will still be strikes across the NHS this winter”.

— Unite the union: join a union (@unitetheunion)

January 9, 2023

Unite is one of several unions representing ambulance workers, and Onay Kasab, its national director, said talks “had not gone well” after leaving his meeting with Barclay: “Unfortunately, the government has missed another opportunity to correct this. We came here in good faith. What they want to talk about is productivity. Our members are working 18-hour shifts. How you get more productive with that, I don’t know.”

Rishi Sunak’s conservative government has so far insisted it will only discuss pay rates for the 2023-24 fiscal year that starts in April, rather than the current year.





Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



