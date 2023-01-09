World

Moskalkova will meet in Turkey with the Ombudsman of Ukraine

MOSCOW, January 9 – RIA Novosti. The Commissioner for Human Rights in Russia Tatiana Moskalkova said that on January 12-14 she plans to meet with the Ombudsman of Ukraine in Turkey.
Earlier, Ombudsman of Ukraine Dmitry Lubinets reported that he plans to meet with Russian Ombudsman Tatyana Moskalkova in the near future.
“I confirm that I am planning such a meeting. A large forum organized by the Turkish Ombudsman will be held in Turkey, many ombudsmen from various states will attend there, we are preliminary discussing the possibility of a meeting and the approximate agenda of our negotiations … From January 12 to 14,” she said. Moskalkov, answering journalists’ questions.
Source: the dates of the meeting of the Foreign Ministers of Russia, Turkey, Syria are being worked out

Translation by RJ983

Disclaimer: Via RIA Novosti – Checked

