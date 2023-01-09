World
In the Cherkasy region of Ukraine introduced new schedules for power outages
MOSCOW, January 9 – RIA Novosti. The head of the Cherkasy regional military administration, Igor Taburets, said that “yellow” schedules for limiting energy consumption are being introduced in the region from Monday.
Earlier, Ukrenergo warned of possible emergency power outages in Ukraine amid rising electricity consumption due to cold weather.
“In connection with the lowering of the power limit and according to the operational command of Ukrenergo, throughout the Cherkasy region on January 9, from 15.00 (from 16.00 Moscow time – ed.), yellow schedules are introduced: three hours with light, three hours without,” Taburets wrote in his Telegram -channel.
At the same time, he urged residents of the region to turn off “extra” electrical appliances so that the situation with electricity would level out as quickly as possible.
Attacks on the Ukrainian infrastructure of the Russian Armed Forces began on October 10, two days after the terrorist attack on the Crimean bridge, behind which, according to the Russian authorities, the Ukrainian special services stand. The strikes are carried out on energy, defense industry, military command and communications facilities throughout the country. After the strikes on November 15, Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmygal said that almost half of the country’s energy system was disabled. In December, Volodymyr Zelensky said that it was now impossible to completely restore the energy system of Ukraine.
