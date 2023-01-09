Moldova will receive a batch of armored personnel carriers from Germany on January 10

CHISINAU, January 9 – RIA Novosti. The first part of the batch of armored personnel carriers from The first part of the batch of armored personnel carriers from Germany will arrive in Moldova on January 10, the press service of the Ministry of Defense of the Republic reported on Monday.

“The national army should receive a batch of Piranha armored personnel carriers from the German government. The first units will arrive in Moldova on Tuesday, January 10 this year,” the website of the Ministry of Defense reports.

According to the agency, the equipment will be received to modernize the capabilities of the Moldovan army on the basis of an agreement signed between the Ministry of Defense and the German side in October 2021.

As specified in the Ministry of Defense, armored personnel carriers will be used in the process of training the military, which will be involved in international peacekeeping missions.

Earlier, representatives of the Ministry of Defense of Moldova stated that they would like to strengthen the country’s defense capability and acquire the necessary weapons for this. In particular, Defense Minister Anatoly Nosatiy spoke about the need to create an air defense system, but the country now does not have the funds for this.