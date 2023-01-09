Palestine denounces Israeli policy as an attempt to undermine it | News

Report This Content

Palestinian Prime Minister Muhammad Shtayyeh on Monday accused the new Israeli government of obstructing “even the most peaceful ways of fighting the occupation” as part of Israel’s retaliation against Palestinians for their efforts to obtain assistance from the United Nations Organization.

Shtayyeh’s remarks came amid a wave of punitive measures by Israel, the most recent of which was a ban on flying the Palestinian flag in public places.

The Israeli political and security cabinet approved last Thursday, in its first meeting after the formation of the new Government, a series of sanctions against the Palestinian Authority, for its approach to the United Nations to request an advisory opinion from the International Court of Justice on the Israeli occupation of the West Bank.

The Palestinian prime minister considered that the Israeli sanctions point to the collapse of the Palestinian Authority, warning that it will have dire consequences. He said: “We have the right to file a complaint and tell the world that we hurt… Israel wants to prevent even the most non-violent way of fighting the occupation.”

He added that “the acts of piracy, looting and revenge practiced by the occupying power will not discourage our people and our leadership from forging ahead in their political, diplomatic and legal struggle. We will not trade our right to self-determination and our freedom for money or privileges.”

The Palestinian prime minister called on the Arab countries to implement the decisions of the Arab summits, activate the financial safety net and resume aid to the Palestinian Authority so that it can face measures that he called brutal economic siege.

For his part, the Israeli Defense Minister, Yoav Gallant, ordered this weekend to revoke the entry permits to Israel of three senior officials of the Palestinian National Authority (PNA) after they visited Ara, an Arab town in the north of the country, to Karim Younis, a Palestinian prisoner released on Thursday after 40 years in prison.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s office said the measures come “in response to the Palestinian Authority’s decision to launch a political and legal war against the State of Israel.”

Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



