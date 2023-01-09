World

The Ministry of Internal Affairs of Latvia wants to suspend the law “On repatriation”

MOSCOW, January 9 – RIA Novosti. Latvia may suspend the law “On repatriation” due to the increasingly frequent requests for repatriate status and permanent residence permit on this basis from the Russians, the Baltnews portal reported.

“On January 10, the Ministry of Internal Affairs intends to initiate the suspension of the law“ On repatriation. ”The ministry noted that Latvian Russians began to increasingly request the status of a repatriate and a permanent residence permit“ by the right of repatriation, ”the message says in the Telegram channel.

Baltnews, referring to the Ministry of Internal Affairs, indicates that when the law came into force in 1995, “repatriation flows were evenly distributed between the countries of the East and the West.”
But in 2022, “the share of Russian citizens has already reached 81 percent of the total number of those who received the status of a repatriate or a family member of a repatriate.”
Zakharova pointed to the xenophobia of the policies of Latvia and Lithuania

