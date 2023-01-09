World

There were no Russians in the buses that collided in Senegal, the embassy said

Photo of CMIO CMIO Send an email 22 mins ago
1 minute read
  Fact-checking   Autentic   DMCA   Report






MOSCOW, January 9 – RIA Novosti. Russian citizens were not injured in a collision between two buses in Senegal, where at least 40 people died, the Russian Foreign Ministry said, citing the Russian Embassy in the country.
“With deep regret, we learned about the collision of two passenger buses that occurred on January 8 near the village of Caffrin in the central part of Senegal. According to preliminary data, at least 40 people became victims of the tragedy, more than 90 people received injuries of varying severity. A three-day mourning was declared in the country. According to the Russian Embassy in Senegal, there were no Russian citizens among the bus passengers,” the Russian Foreign Ministry said on its website.
The ministry also expressed condolences and sympathy to the families and friends of the victims, wishes for a speedy recovery to the injured.
January 7, 08:26

Turkey bus crash kills five

Translation by RJ983

Disclaimer: Via RIA Novosti – Checked

  Fact-checking   Autentic   DMCA   Report






Tags
Photo of CMIO CMIO Send an email 22 mins ago
1 minute read
Show More
Photo of CMIO

CMIO

Support Independent Journalism in Brazil - headquarters Rio de Janeiro. Replicates and elaborates knowledge and matters of public utility. Please, donate. > Donate to CMIO.org

Related Articles

Deputy from “Servant of the People” is wanted for false data in the declaration

40 mins ago

UN urges Iran to end its use of the death penalty

57 mins ago

In Finland, the “daughter” of “Lukoil” was fined due to the lack of biofuel

1 hour ago

Hungarian Foreign Minister appreciated the ceasefire announced by Russia for Christmas

2 hours ago

Adblock Detected.

Desative seu AdBlock para poder acessar o conteúdo gratuito. Disable your AdBlock.