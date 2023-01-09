There were no Russians in the buses that collided in Senegal, the embassy said

Russian citizens were not injured in a collision between two buses in Senegal, where at least 40 people died, the Russian Foreign Ministry said, citing the Russian Embassy in the country.

“With deep regret, we learned about the collision of two passenger buses that occurred on January 8 near the village of Caffrin in the central part of Senegal. According to preliminary data, at least 40 people became victims of the tragedy, more than 90 people received injuries of varying severity. A three-day mourning was declared in the country. According to the Russian Embassy in Senegal, there were no Russian citizens among the bus passengers,” the Russian Foreign Ministry said on its website.