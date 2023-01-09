World
Deputy from “Servant of the People” is wanted for false data in the declaration
MOSCOW, January 9 – RIA Novosti. The National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine (NABU) said it was looking for a deputy from the Servant of the People party, Margarita Shol, who is suspected of entering false data in her income declaration.
“NABU is looking for a people’s deputy of Ukraine of the IX convocation. She did not indicate in the declaration for 2020 information about renting an apartment in Pechersk in Kyiv, the cost of which is about 5 million hryvnias (135.8 thousand dollars – ed.),” the bureau said in a statement. in the Telegram channel.
According to the department, we are talking about the deputy from the Servant of the People party, Margarita Shol.
