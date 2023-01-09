UN urges Iran to end its use of the death penalty

Since mid-September, mass riots and protests have been taking place in Iran in connection with the death of Mahsa Amini after she was detained by the vice police. The inhabitants of the country blamed the authorities for the death of Mahsa. Iranian women began to massively publish videos on social networks in which they cut off their hair and burned the hijab.

For two and a half months, the protests have acquired a radical extremist character. The main areas where the unrest continued were the provinces of Gilan, Khuzestan, Sistan and Balochistan, Tehran and Kurdistan. Almost daily, rioters began to attack clerics, abbots of Iranian mosques, representatives of the army and security forces – the police, the IRGC, as well as members of one of the major military structures – the Basij. In late October and early November, two terrorist attacks also took place in Iran: the first – in the city of Shiraz, the second – in a small city in the province of Khuzestan, in the south of the country. The terrorists fired semi-automatic weapons at groups of civilians and police officers.