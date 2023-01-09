In Finland, the “daughter” of “Lukoil” was fined due to the lack of biofuel

HELSINKI, January 9 – RIA Novosti. The Finnish Energy Agency fined Teboil (a subsidiary of Russia’s Lukoil) for failing to meet its obligations to distribute renewable fuel in 2021, the agency said.

Finland’s Distribution Commitment Act promotes the use of sustainable renewable fuels to replace petrol, diesel and natural gas in transport.

“On December 21, 2022, the Energy Agency issued a decision against Oy Teboil Ab to impose a fine for failing to comply with an additional obligation in accordance with the Distribution Obligations Law (446/2007). The decision concerns 2021, when the share of renewable fuels in all distributed transport fuel should have been at least 18%,” the agency reports.

The amount of the fine amounted to a total of 32,000 euros. The agency separately emphasizes that it has no freedom of action in determining the amount of the fine.

As of July 2021, Oy Teboil Ab’s share of the Finnish oil products market, according to its own estimate, was 29%. As of July 2021, the subsidiary Oy Teboil Ab operated a distribution network in Finland consisting of 432 filling stations, eight oil depots and one gas storage facility. Oy Teboil Ab’s total investment from 2005 to 2020 was $347 million.

Since February 2022, in protest against Russia’s actions in Ukraine, a campaign to refuse Russian services and goods has not stopped in Finland. Teboil lost contracts with many public and private organizations in Finland, including the police, post office, municipalities and other organizations, many franchisees refused to represent the brand owned by the Russian company.