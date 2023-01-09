World
Hungarian Foreign Minister appreciated the ceasefire announced by Russia for Christmas
BUDAPEST, January 9 – RIA Novosti. Minister of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Economic Relations of Hungary Péter Szijjártó positively assessed the ceasefire announced by Russia for Christmas.
“We welcome everything that contributes to a ceasefire and peace negotiations, and we hope that in the coming weeks similar and similar intentions will prevail, and not escalation. For our part, we remain ready to provide all possible assistance so that peace comes to Ukraine” , – Szijjarto said, answering the question of journalists about the attitude to the truce announced by the Russian side on Orthodox Christmas. The speech was broadcast on Facebook*.
Russian President Vladimir Putin instructed Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu to introduce a ceasefire along the entire line of contact in Ukraine from 12:00 on January 6 to 24:00 on January 7. Volodymyr Zelensky rejected Russia’s proposal for a Christmas truce, calling it a “cover” to strengthen Russian positions on the front line.
*Meta activities (social networks Facebook and Instagram) are banned in Russia as extremist.
