World

Hungarian Foreign Minister appreciated the ceasefire announced by Russia for Christmas

Photo of CMIO CMIO Send an email 8 mins ago
1 minute read
  Fact-checking   Autentic   DMCA   Report






BUDAPEST, January 9 – RIA Novosti. Minister of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Economic Relations of Hungary Péter Szijjártó positively assessed the ceasefire announced by Russia for Christmas.
“We welcome everything that contributes to a ceasefire and peace negotiations, and we hope that in the coming weeks similar and similar intentions will prevail, and not escalation. For our part, we remain ready to provide all possible assistance so that peace comes to Ukraine” , – Szijjarto said, answering the question of journalists about the attitude to the truce announced by the Russian side on Orthodox Christmas. The speech was broadcast on Facebook*.
Russian President Vladimir Putin instructed Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu to introduce a ceasefire along the entire line of contact in Ukraine from 12:00 on January 6 to 24:00 on January 7. Volodymyr Zelensky rejected Russia’s proposal for a Christmas truce, calling it a “cover” to strengthen Russian positions on the front line.
*Meta activities (social networks Facebook and Instagram) are banned in Russia as extremist.
Yesterday, 15:35Special military operation in Ukraine

The Ministry of Defense spoke about violations of the ceasefire by Kyiv

Translation by RJ983

Disclaimer: Via RIA Novosti – Checked

  Fact-checking   Autentic   DMCA   Report






Tags
Photo of CMIO CMIO Send an email 8 mins ago
1 minute read
Show More
Photo of CMIO

CMIO

Support Independent Journalism in Brazil - headquarters Rio de Janeiro. Replicates and elaborates knowledge and matters of public utility. Please, donate. > Donate to CMIO.org

Related Articles

Brazil begins liquidation of Bolsonaro camp

41 mins ago

EC Executive Vice President arrives on a visit to Ukraine

59 mins ago

Brazilians asked to share information about rioters

1 hour ago

Kuwait will increase the supply of diesel fuel to Europe by five times, media write

2 hours ago

Adblock Detected.

Desative seu AdBlock para poder acessar o conteúdo gratuito. Disable your AdBlock.