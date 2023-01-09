Brazil begins liquidation of Bolsonaro camp

BUENOS AIRES, January 9 – RIA Novosti. The security forces began to disperse the camp of supporters of former Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro, located near the headquarters of the country’s armed forces, Globo reported.

The Military Police of the Federal District and the Army conduct an operation at the Army Headquarters in Brasilia on Monday morning.

More than a thousand people have already been taken on 40 buses to the south of the federal district for checks.

On Monday morning, the military police and the army set up barriers in front of the headquarters of the Brazilian Armed Forces.

13:40 US congressmen call for extradition of Bolsonaro to his homeland

According to local media, Bolsonaro’s supporters set up a camp a few weeks ago. More than 100 buses with 4,000 people arrived from all over Brazil over the weekend. Following protests that erupted last Sunday in the country, Federal Supreme Court Judge Alexander de Moraes ordered the camp to be dismantled.

Supporters of former Brazilian leader Jair Bolsonaro, who have been protesting since the end of last year against the results of the presidential election, yesterday occupied the buildings of the Supreme Court, Congress and the presidential residence and looted them. The police managed to push back the rioters only in the evening, more than 400 people were detained.

14:07 The Russian Foreign Ministry condemned the unrest in Brazil

The protesters are demanding the resignation of incumbent President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, who took office in early January. He won in the second round, overtaking Bolsonaro by a small margin. In November, Brazil ‘s Supreme Electoral Court rejected the ex-president’s party’s claim to annul some of the votes in the presidential election.

Lula da Silva ordered the deployment of federal military and law enforcement forces to deal with the unrest. He called them barbaric and promised that the participants would be punished to the fullest extent of the law. Bolsonaro also criticized the actions of the vandals. According to the former president, the methods of his supporters went beyond democracy.

Countries and international organizations of the American region expressed support for Lula da Silva, calling the actions of the protesters an anti-democratic attempt at a coup d’état.