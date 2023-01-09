World
EC Executive Vice President arrives on a visit to Ukraine
MOSCOW, January 9 – RIA Novosti. Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal announced the arrival of Frans Timmermans, Executive Vice President of the European Commission, calling his visit “evidence of solidarity” of the EC with Kyiv.
“Thanks to Frans Timmermans for the visit and another signal of solidarity between the EU and our state in matters of emergency assistance and post-war reconstruction,” Shmyhal wrote on his Telegram channel.
He noted that during the meeting with Timmermans, he thanked the European Commission for the financial support of Ukraine, and also discussed with him the destruction of the Ukrainian energy infrastructure. According to information on the website of the Cabinet of Ministers, Shmyhal emphasized the importance of supporting Kyiv in the supply of electrical equipment, import of electricity from the EU and sanctions against Russia.
“Your visit is yet another evidence of solidarity between the EU and the EC, as well as a signal of long-term relations and cooperation,” the Ukrainian prime minister added.
