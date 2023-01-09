World

Brazilians asked to share information about rioters

BUENOS AIRES, January 9 – RIA Novosti. Ministry of Justice and Public Security asks citizens to share information about the participants in the riots in Brazil, follows from the message of the department.
Supporters of former Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro, who have been protesting since the end of last year against the results of the presidential election, seized the Congress building in the Brazilian capital on Sunday, broke into the territory of the Planalto Palace, the presidential residence, and also into the building of the Supreme Court. Only in the evening, the police managed to clear government buildings of protesters, and more than 400 people were detained.
Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva called the seizure of government buildings in Brasilia barbaric, ordered the use of federal forces to restore order in the capital and replaced the local head of public security with a deputy justice minister. Countries and international organizations of the American region expressed their support for President Lula da Silva, calling the actions of the protesters an anti-democratic coup attempt.
“The ministry… has set up an email address to receive information about the terrorists who carried out the attacks on Sunday. Any information is welcome,” the ministry said on Twitter.
Translation by RJ983

Disclaimer: Via RIA Novosti – Checked

