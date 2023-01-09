Kuwait will increase the supply of diesel fuel to Europe by five times, media write

MOSCOW, January 9 – RIA Novosti. Kuwait plans to increase exports of diesel fuel to Europe five times this year, which will help the continent compensate for the reduction in supplies from Russia, Bloomberg reports citing a source. Kuwait plans to increase exports of diesel fuel to Europe five times this year, which will help the continent compensate for the reduction in supplies from Russia, Bloomberg reports citing a source.

“The Middle Eastern country expects to increase its diesel fuel supplies to Europe fivefold from 2022, to 2.5 million tons, or about 50,000 barrels per day … It also wants to double sales of aviation fuel to almost 5 million tons,” – provided by the agency.

Bloomberg adds that Kuwait National Oil Company Kuwait Petroleum Corporation (KPC) jet fuel plans rule out any spot market sales , the source said, which in turn means actual shipments to Europe could be more than 5 million tons. .

Also, according to the interlocutor, the first of the three units of the Al Zour refinery is stable and processes more than 205,000 barrels of oil per day. The second line should be launched by mid-February, and the third – by April. Thus, Kuwait’s total refining capacity will increase to about 1.5 million barrels per day once the plant is fully operational.

On December 5, Western oil sanctions came into force: the European Union stopped accepting Russian oil transported by sea, and the G7 countries, Australia and the EU imposed a price limit for sea transportation at $ 60 per barrel – more expensive oil to transport and insurance is prohibited. It is expected that from February 5, similar measures will be introduced for petroleum products, although the maximum price is not yet known.

Diesel prices could jump to $200 a barrel this quarter as such a ban could spark a global shortage, according to Bank of America data quoted by the agency. And according to analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co., at the end of last year, the EU purchased almost 1.3 million barrels of oil products per day from Russia. About half of the volume was diesel fuel.