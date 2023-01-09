MOSCOW, January 9 – RIA Novosti. Readers of the Chinese portal “Guancha” criticized the statements of the German Vice-Chancellor and Minister of Economy of Readers of the Chinese portal “Guancha” criticized the statements of the German Vice-Chancellor and Minister of Economy of Germany Robert Habek that in the future Ukraine will be able to receive Leopard 2 tanks from the Bundeswehr.

“Is this an issue that should be dealt with by the minister of economy? Shouldn’t he be more concerned about natural gas prices?” asked one of the users.

“The regular army of Ukraine is almost wiped off the face of the earth, even the United States is not so actively sending new equipment. So many nations have sent a bunch of weapons, how is this different from burning money for fun? What kind of Ukrainians know how to use all this?” asks another commentator.

“The US and NATO all continue to play with fire! In the end they will burn themselves!” — warned the participant of the discussion.

“They can send one tank and say that this is help, or they can send ten thousand and say the same thing. So no one knows if Germany is buying or generous,” one of the commentators noted.

“Zelensky can’t do anything but treat himself at someone else’s expense. I just wonder how much Ukraine has cheated Europe and America since last February,” another user said.

“In the near future, we may see headlines like ‘Leopard 2 tank accidentally destroyed by Javelin,'” a reader sneered.

“The Minister of Economy is speaking… Well, this is definitely business,” the user of the site concluded.

The day before, Habek, in an interview with the German TV channel ARD, said that Berlin does not exclude the possibility of providing Ukraine with Leopard 2 tanks in the future to support the Armed Forces of Ukraine. He stressed that sending Marder infantry fighting vehicles to Kyiv was a “good decision” that was long overdue.

