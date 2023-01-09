World

The EU condemned the Republika Srpska for awarding Putin with an order

BRUSSELS, January 9 – RIA Novosti. The European Union was dissatisfied with the fact that Russian President Vladimir Putin was awarded the Order of the Republika Srpska, follows from a statement by the representative of the European Foreign Service, Peter Stano.
The day before, President of the Republic of Serbian Bosnia and Herzegovina (RS BiH) Milorad Dodik announced that he had awarded Putin the Order of the Republika Srpska on a necklace in absentia. Speaking in Banja Luka on Sunday at the Republika Srpska Day event, Dodik noted that “a person is only as strong as he has real friends” and “the Republika Srpska thanks its friends who appreciate and respect it.”
“The European Union condemns the decision of the Republika Srpska and its authorities to award Putin with the Order of the Republika Srpska,” Stano said at a briefing.
December 5, 2022, 08:00

In Serbia, the “Russian party” is already triumphing over NATO

