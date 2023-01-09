Poland creates a new infantry division in the east

WARSAW, January 9 – RIA Novosti. Poland is creating a new infantry division in the east of the country, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of National Defense Mariusz Blaszczak told reporters.

“We are organizing new military units. Between the 16th mechanized division, which operates primarily in the Warmian-Masurian Voivodeship and the 18th Mechanized Division, which operates mainly in the Masovian and Lubelskie Voivodeships, the 1st Infantry Division of the Legions will appear,” said Blashak.

The division will consist of four brigades. According to the minister, “this is the fifth tactical formation of the Polish Army.”

“It will be organized in the same way as the 18th Mechanized Division, which is currently being formed – four brigades of four battalions per brigade,” Blashchak emphasized.

The troops will be provided with American Abrams tanks and South Korean K-2 tanks. The division will also include an artillery brigade armed with self-propelled howitzers made in Poland “Krab” and South Korea K-9.

A few days earlier, the Polish Ministry of National Defense reported that Warsaw had purchased an additional 116 Abrams tanks from the United States . The first copies of the equipment will go to the Polish military this year.