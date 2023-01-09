MOSCOW, January 9 – RIA Novosti. Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmitry Kuleba angered users Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmitry Kuleba angered users Twitter statements that not a single ally of the country provided sufficient military support to Kyiv.

“Ukraine is grateful to partners for their help, but we must remain honest with each other: no one has done enough while Russian boots remain on Ukrainian soil,” the politician stressed.

In comments to the minister’s tweet, many participants in the discussion noted that representatives of the Kyiv regime systematically behaved not too politely.

“They could do nothing at all. Learn what gratitude is,” demanded a user with the nickname Maciej180844501.

“Let’s be honest. There are limits to such accusations of insufficient assistance to Ukraine. Zelensky and his team must be careful not to overstep the line. Ordinary people experiencing difficulties in the US and Europe may find this offensive,” said ChanKobrick.

“Ungrateful beggars!” commentator Nino94594940 was indignant.

“Arm yourself with the money that your oligarchs spend on Western European mansions or Lamborghini! Do you think no one knows about this?” — summed up Reardon1Sylvia.

Against the background of the Russian special operation to protect the Donbass, which began on February 24, Western countries continue to pump weapons into Ukraine and help with intelligence. Moscow has repeatedly stated that the supply of Western weapons only prolongs the conflict, and transport with them becomes a legitimate target for Russian military personnel.