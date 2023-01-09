Storm death toll rises in California

MOSCOW, January 9 – RIA Novosti. The death toll from the storm that hit western California on Sunday has risen to 12, Gov. Gavin Newsom said during a briefing. The death toll from the storm that hit western California on Sunday has risen to 12, Gov. Gavin Newsom said during a briefing.

The Sacramento Bee reported earlier Sunday that the death toll from the storm in California had reached six. Among the victims of the disaster was also a baby.

15:04 Biden declares state of emergency in California

“This is a very sad fact, in the last 10 days, 12 people have died as a result of floods, which is again more than the number of citizens who died as a result of forest fires in the last two years. These floods are deadly and turned into a large number of deaths even in comparison with forest fires here in California,” the governor said.

Earlier, US President Joe Biden declared a state of emergency in California due to the storm and ordered federal support measures. Biden authorized the Department of Homeland Security and the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) to coordinate disaster relief efforts in California and provide the necessary assistance to save lives and protect the safety and property of people.

The US National Weather Service said on Thursday that a weather front was moving toward the US West Coast, causing snowfall and flooding in California. The storm that hit the state left more than 500,000 consumers without electricity on Sunday. On Monday, 115,000 consumers remain without electricity.