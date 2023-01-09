World
Andrzej Duda will discuss the situation in Ukraine with the government
|Fact-checking
|Autentic
|DMCA
|Report
WARSAW, January 9 – RIA Novosti. Polish President Andrzej Duda is gathering the country’s cabinet on Monday to discuss the situation in Ukraine, said Jacek Sivera, head of Poland’s National Security Bureau.
“This afternoon, President Andrzej Duda invited the prime minister and ministers to a meeting at the National Security Bureau,” Sivera tweeted, noting that the head of state wanted to discuss the “current security situation” as well as allied policy related to the conflict in Ukraine .
Russia launched a military operation in Ukraine on February 24. Russian President Vladimir Putin called it the goal of “protecting people who have been subjected to bullying and genocide by the Kyiv regime for eight years.” For this, according to him, it is planned to carry out “demilitarization and denazification of Ukraine”, to bring to justice all war criminals responsible for “bloody crimes against civilians” in Donbass.
January 7, 17:33Special military operation in Ukraine
Poland began to receive money from the EU and the US for weapons transferred to Ukraine
Translation by RJ983
Disclaimer: Via RIA Novosti – Checked
|Fact-checking
|Autentic
|DMCA
|Report