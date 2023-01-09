WARSAW, January 9 – RIA Novosti. Kyiv will be able to receive only a symbolic number of Leopard tanks from Warsaw, Jakub Kumoch, head of the international policy bureau of the Office of the President of Poland, said on the air of Zet radio station.

He explained that the country’s authorities are now considering a proposal for Poland to take part in a “coalition of countries” that possess these combat vehicles.

“There is no question, this is absolute misinformation, about the transfer of all Leopards or a large number of Leopards, but (it is said. – Approx. ed.) About symbolic support and participation in the coalition of several countries,” Kumoh said.

He noted that if Poland transfers such tanks to Ukraine, then their number cannot be measured in tens or hundreds, “this is absurd.”

“Ukraine is interested in a group of Western countries handing over to them a certain limited number of this type of tanks. Poland has them, Poland can become part of the coalition, but it will not do anything on its own,” Kumoh concluded.

The fact that Poland decided to supply Kyiv with Leopard 2 tanks was written by The Wall Street Journal.

The Polish army currently has 126 Leopard 2A4 tanks and 105 Leopard 2A5 tanks. In the spring, Warsaw delivered several hundred T-72s to Kyiv.

Russia sent a note to NATO countries because of the supply of weapons to Ukraine. As Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov told RIA Novosti, “continuous large-scale assistance to Kyiv” is increasingly “involving Western countries in the conflict on the side of the Kyiv regime.” On Smolenskaya Square, it was emphasized that any cargo that contains weapons for Ukraine becomes a legitimate target for Russia.