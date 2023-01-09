MOSCOW, January 9 – RIA Novosti. The British Embassy in Sweden for a party in honor of the platinum anniversary of the reign of Queen Elizabeth II in 2022 hired for £7,000 double actors of pop singer Baby Spice, rocker David Bowie and then Prime Minister Boris Johnson, writes the Times newspaper. The British Embassy in Sweden for a party in honor of the platinum anniversary of the reign of Queen Elizabeth II in 2022 hired for £7,000 double actors of pop singer Baby Spice, rocker David Bowie and then Prime Minister Boris Johnson, writes the Times newspaper.

The actor who played the politician portrayed him as Hannibal Lecter in The Silence of the Lambs. In a photo published by the newspaper, Johnson’s double is locked in a cage in a straitjacket and muzzle.

As the journalists specified, about 60 people attended this party in June last year at the residence of the British Ambassador Judith Gough in Stockholm. At the same time, according to the newspaper, the British Foreign Office said that none of the actors portrayed Johnson during the celebration.

Information about the party with twins at the embassy caused a flurry of criticism in British society, including the Labor Party, which called the event “an absurd waste of taxpayers’ money.”

Boris Johnson on July 7 last year announced his resignation as Prime Minister and head of the Conservative Party of Great Britain. On September 6, he resigned, after which Liz Truss took over as prime minister. She held office until 24 October and was eventually succeeded by Rishi Sunak, Britain’s youngest head of government since 1812 and the country’s first Indian prime minister.