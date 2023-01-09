World

Media: the British Embassy in Sweden hired Johnson’s double for the party

Photo of CMIO CMIO Send an email 2 hours ago
1 minute read
  Fact-checking   Autentic   DMCA   Report






MOSCOW, January 9 – RIA Novosti. The British Embassy in Sweden for a party in honor of the platinum anniversary of the reign of Queen Elizabeth II in 2022 hired for £7,000 double actors of pop singer Baby Spice, rocker David Bowie and then Prime Minister Boris Johnson, writes the Times newspaper.
The actor who played the politician portrayed him as Hannibal Lecter in The Silence of the Lambs. In a photo published by the newspaper, Johnson’s double is locked in a cage in a straitjacket and muzzle.
December 15, 2022, 08:00

Britain has become an island of bad luck

As the journalists specified, about 60 people attended this party in June last year at the residence of the British Ambassador Judith Gough in Stockholm. At the same time, according to the newspaper, the British Foreign Office said that none of the actors portrayed Johnson during the celebration.
Information about the party with twins at the embassy caused a flurry of criticism in British society, including the Labor Party, which called the event “an absurd waste of taxpayers’ money.”
Boris Johnson on July 7 last year announced his resignation as Prime Minister and head of the Conservative Party of Great Britain. On September 6, he resigned, after which Liz Truss took over as prime minister. She held office until 24 October and was eventually succeeded by Rishi Sunak, Britain’s youngest head of government since 1812 and the country’s first Indian prime minister.
December 16, 2022, 20:38 in the world

Media: after parties Truss and Johnson found traces of white powder

Translation by RJ983

Disclaimer: Via RIA Novosti – Checked

  Fact-checking   Autentic   DMCA   Report






Tags
Photo of CMIO CMIO Send an email 2 hours ago
1 minute read
Show More
Photo of CMIO

CMIO

Support Independent Journalism in Brazil - headquarters Rio de Janeiro. Replicates and elaborates knowledge and matters of public utility. Please, donate. > Donate to CMIO.org

Related Articles

Storm death toll rises in California

2 mins ago

The Rada announced a new petition calling to deprive the oppositionists of mandates

20 mins ago

Andrzej Duda will discuss the situation in Ukraine with the government

58 mins ago

Warsaw is ready to give Kyiv only a few Leopard tanks, Poland said

1 hour ago

Adblock Detected.

Desative seu AdBlock para poder acessar o conteúdo gratuito. Disable your AdBlock.