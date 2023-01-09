World

Czech trade union leader refuses to run for president

PRAGUE, January 9 – RIA Novosti. The head of the Czech-Moravian Confederation of Trade Unions, Josef Stršedula, withdrew his candidacy in the Czech presidential elections in favor of the only female candidate, former rector of the Agricultural Academy Danusha Nerudova, Czech TV reported on Monday.
Trade union leader Josef Stršedula announced that he was withdrawing from the presidential elections and called on his supporters to vote for the only female candidate, Danusha Nerudova, in the elections.
The first round of presidential elections in the republic will take place on January 13-14. If none of the contenders gets more than 50% of the votes in the first round, the second round of elections will be held on January 27-28, in which the top two according to the results of the first round will participate. To win in the second round, it will be enough to get more votes than the opponent.
After Stršedula’s exit from the presidential race, 8 participants remained in it. According to the latest public opinion survey conducted by the STEM agency on January 2-4 this year, ex-Prime Minister Andrei Babish, who received 27.9% of the votes of the respondents, has the greatest chances to win in the first round, in second place is the former head of the NATO Military Committee, General of the Army Petr Pavel (26.7%), on the third – Nerudova (24.4%). The remaining contenders for the Prague Castle won less than 7% of the vote, in particular, Stršedula had 3% of the vote.
The study was conducted on January 2-4, it was attended by 2,000 people aged 18 and over, with different levels of education, social and professional status, residents of large and small settlements in all regions of the republic. Data on the error allowed when calculating the results of the study are not reported.
