Eco-activists blocked several streets in Vienna by gluing themselves to the asphalt

According to eyewitnesses in social networks, the action was accompanied by protests from motorists, while a support group of activists who approved of their actions gathered on the sidewalk. The prompt actions of the police officers made it possible to quickly free the roadway from the activists, however, traffic jams formed on some streets. After addressing the protesters with the city’s electric bus driver, who drew their attention to the fact that they had glued themselves to the public transport lane, which in Vienna is electric and environmentally friendly, members of the “Last Generation” themselves vacated the lane.