Eco-activists blocked several streets in Vienna by gluing themselves to the asphalt

VIENNA, January 9 – RIA Novosti. Eco-activists from the “Last Generation” movement blocked several streets in Vienna by gluing themselves to the asphalt at pedestrian crossings and promised to continue their actions on Tuesday.
“On the first school day after the end of the school holidays, we are back on the street to protect life. On the streets of Burgstraße, Gyumnasiumshtasse, Rosauer Strasse and Widner Hauptstraße, we have created traffic-free zones in front of schools,” representatives of the movement said on the social network. Twitteradding that currently the blockade has been lifted, but “tomorrow we will return.”
According to eyewitnesses in social networks, the action was accompanied by protests from motorists, while a support group of activists who approved of their actions gathered on the sidewalk. The prompt actions of the police officers made it possible to quickly free the roadway from the activists, however, traffic jams formed on some streets. After addressing the protesters with the city’s electric bus driver, who drew their attention to the fact that they had glued themselves to the public transport lane, which in Vienna is electric and environmentally friendly, members of the “Last Generation” themselves vacated the lane.
In Berlin, activists tried to break the road in front of the German Ministry of Transport



