The Greek Communist Party called the EU a hotbed of corruption and scandals

ATHENS, January 9 – RIA Novosti. The European Union is a breeding ground for corruption, laws and regulations are very often dictated by the lobby, said the Greek Communist Party (KKE).

The press service of the KKE distributed the document “Decision of the Central Committee on the Situation and Electoral Struggle”, which assesses a number of events in Greece and Europe.

“The scandal with former PASOK-KINAL MEP Eva Kylie reveals the true face of the EU as a European union of business interests and lobbies that is a breeding ground for scandals and corruption,” the document says.

The CHRG notes that for many years it has been exposing facts and documents about the activities of lobbyists and the “blood ties” they have with the EU and its institutions.

“These scandals are not some isolated and rare exception. Within the EU and the European Parliament, there are institutionalized business lobbies, the number of which – together with unofficial representatives – is estimated at 25 thousand – 30 thousand people. In the legislative texts of the European Parliament, directives and specific wording are very often written directly or dictated by representatives of such lobbies, and then signed and introduced as amendments by MEPs,” the document adds.

“This rot was washed away” by the MEPs from the (Greek parties) New Democracy, SYRIZA, PASOK-KINAL and the Greek Solution, adopting a resolution that cynically admits that “the ability of the lobby to influence decision-making in Parliament through argumentation is vital element of European democracy,” the KKE notes.

According to the party, these revelations should be used in order to understand that “this is the vile “European democracy” and “European values” that all other parties sing about.”

On December 9, 2022, Belgian authorities carried out several arrests and searches in Brussels in connection with the investigation of suspicions of corruption in the European Parliament, which are associated with the holding of the World Cup in Qatar. The deputy chairman of the European Parliament, the Greek politician Eva Kaili and her partner, were detained, and a search was conducted at the place of residence of the politician. Kylie was immediately expelled from the PASOK-KINAL party (Panhellenic Socialist Movement – Movement for Change), and then from the socialist faction. The Greek prosecutor’s office has launched its investigation into Kylie in connection with her possible commission of crimes related to bribery and money laundering.