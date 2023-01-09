Japan to slaughter 930,000 chickens a day due to bird flu

TOKYO, January 9 – RIA Novosti. About 930,000 chickens will be slaughtered in About 930,000 chickens will be slaughtered in Japan ‘s Ibaraki Prefecture on Monday due to an outbreak of bird flu, the Japanese Ministry of Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries said.

The day before, a large number of dead birds were detected, subsequent genetic analysis confirmed the presence of a highly pathogenic strain of bird flu. This is the 56th case in the country since the beginning of the autumn-winter season.

According to the Yomiuri newspaper, which also refers to the Ministry of Agriculture, the anti-record of 2020 was broken when 9.87 million birds had to be destroyed in the country due to bird flu during the season: for the current season, which has not yet ended, it has already been destroyed almost 10 million chickens – 9.98 million.

On Monday, an emergency headquarters was created at the Ministry of Agriculture in connection with the critical situation.

“According to experts, the concentration of the virus in the environment is extremely high. It is necessary that everyone be aware of the criticality of the situation and act cohesively at the level of the state and prefectures,” said Minister of Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries Tetsuro Nomura, who was present at the meeting.

In addition, it was decided, if necessary, to provide assistance to farms to combat the entry of wild animals into poultry farms – carriers of infections, as well as to disinfect farms.

In the record-breaking 2020 season, 52 cases of bird flu were detected in 18 of Japan ‘s 47 prefectures. This season – 56 cases in 23 prefectures.