At least 50 injured during protests in Brazil

MOSCOW, January 9 – RIA Novosti. At least 46 people were injured during the protests in At least 46 people were injured during the protests in Brazil , the newspaper 20 minutos reported, citing data from the capital’s hospital.

Six of the victims are in serious condition, two required emergency medical care.

Supporters of former Brazilian leader Jair Bolsonaro, who have been protesting since the end of last year against the results of the presidential election, yesterday occupied the buildings of the Supreme Court, Congress and the presidential residence and looted them.

The police managed to push back the rioters only in the evening, more than 400 people were detained.

The protesters are demanding the resignation of incumbent President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, who took office in early January. He won in the second round, overtaking Bolsonaro by a small margin. In November, Brazil ‘s Supreme Electoral Court rejected the ex-president’s party’s claim to annul some of the votes in the presidential election.

Lula da Silva ordered the deployment of federal military and law enforcement forces to deal with the unrest. He called them barbaric and promised that the participants would be punished to the fullest extent of the law. Bolsonaro also criticized the actions of the vandals. According to the former president, the methods of his supporters went beyond democracy.

Countries and international organizations of the American region expressed support for Lula da Silva, calling the actions of the protesters an anti-democratic attempt at a coup d’état.