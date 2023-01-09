Media: Brazilian Supreme Court rules to demolish Bolsonaro camp

MOSCOW, January 9 – RIA Novosti. After the protests that broke out in the country, the judge of the Federal Supreme Court of After the protests that broke out in the country, the judge of the Federal Supreme Court of Brazil , Alexandre de Moraes, decided to immediately dismantle the camp of supporters of the country’s ex-president Jair Bolsonaro and ban trucks or buses with protesters from entering the federal district of Brasilia until the end of January.

“Moraes decided to immediately demolish the coup camp opposite the headquarters of the armed forces in Brasilia,” the local G1 portal reported.

Earlier media reported that the camp was set up a few weeks ago by supporters of ex-President of Brazil Jair Bolsonaro. Over the weekend, more than a hundred buses with 4,000 people arrived at the site from all over the country.

The judge also ruled that protesters must vacate all roads and state and federal public buildings throughout the country.

“In addition, he (the judge – ed.) decided immediately until January 31 to ban the entry of buses and trucks with protesters into the federal district,” the portal reports. In this connection, the traffic and federal police must organize the blockade and detention of the vehicle and the interrogation of all passengers.

Earlier it was reported that Alexandre de Moraes also decided to remove the governor of the federal district of Brasilia, Ibanez Rocha.

Supporters of former Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro, who have been protesting since the end of last year against the results of the presidential election, seized the congress building in the Brazilian capital on Sunday, broke into the territory of the Planalto Palace, the presidential residence, and also into the building of the Supreme Court, local media reported earlier. Only in the evening, the police managed to clear government buildings of protesters, and more than 400 people were detained.

Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, who was on a working trip to Sao Paulo all day, called the seizure of government buildings in Brasilia barbaric during a press conference, ordered the use of federal forces to restore order in the capital and replaced the local head of public security with a deputy minister justice.

Countries and international organizations of the American region expressed their support for President Lula da Silva, calling the actions of the protesters an anti-democratic coup attempt.